Authorities: 19-year-old from Calcasieu one of two to escape from St. Martinville youth facility

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu 19-year-old is one of two people being sought after an escape from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville, authorities said.

Neither of the 19-year-old male escapees is being named, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. The other person is from Pointe Coupee Parish.

“Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media,” the office said in a news release. “OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in their apprehension.”

The two 19-year-olds escaped from the facility around 1 p.m. Monday.

“Following the incident, OJJ immediately ceased all movement at the facility and made official notifications to law enforcement,” according to the news release.

The 19-year-olds were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice.

Officials ask anyone with information to call local law enforcement or 337-394-5504.

