94 graduate from YCP-Camp Beauregard

PINEVILLE, La. (LANG) - The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program (YCP) at Camp Beauregard graduated 94 cadets during a ceremony at Pineville High School on May 28. Lance Harris, Louisiana State Representative, District 25 was present to address the graduating class.

This graduating class includes 12 cadets who took the ACT. 48 cadets met Louisiana State eligibility requirements to take the HiSET (formerly GED) exam. Of those cadets, 41 earned their High School Equivalency Diploma after passing the HiSET exam while enrolled.

This graduating class included eight cadets who were awarded the rank of 5 star, which is the highest rank a cadet can achieve. These cadets have excelled in all aspects of the program and have been selected as leaders among their peers. Five-star cadets include: Conner Bardwell of Hessmer; Diego Charles of Lafayette; Houston Evans of West Monroe; Caleb Hughes of New Orleans; Ariana Lopez of Harvey; Eliza Paredes of Houma; Garrett Ryder of Pineville; and Te’Von Smith of Prairieville.

Of these top cadets, Houston Evans of West Monroe was selected as Cadet of the Cycle and delivered the commencement speech during the ceremony.

The following graduates were recognized as the academic top ten percent of the class : Christian Braden of Shreveport; Katy-Anna Fleming of Harvey; Nicholas Gatewood of Covington; Aaron Grayson of Leesville; Buren Hurston of Baton Rouge; Dale Jackson of Livingston; Eliza Paredes of Houma; Kyler Passman of Denham Springs; Te’Von Smith of Prairieville; Braedan Worthman of West Monroe.

Twelve graduates were awarded $1,000 scholarships to attend the college or university of their choice: Connor Bardwell of Hessmer; Tra’Niyah Batiste of Westwego; Christian Braden of Shreveport; Houston Evans of West Monroe; Katy-Anna Fleming of Harvey; Kelly Gondran of New Iberia; Shane Hebert of Westwego; Buren Hurston of Baton Rouge; Eliza Paredes of Houma; Darius Pettis of Shreveport; Sarah Savoie of Mandeville; and Braeden Worthman of West Monroe.

31 graduates were selected to receive scholarships (valued as $25,000) to attend the new Job Challenge Program (JCP); a free career training program which provides YCP graduates the opportunity to earn entry-level industry certifications in Automotive, Culinary Arts, Medical Assistant, and Welding at no-cost to the graduate or family.

Jordyn Carlin of Erath; Houston Evans of West Monroe; Alon Green of Slidell; Ja’Bralin Hampton of Eunice; David Hollowell of Covington; Caleb Hughes of New Orleans; Buren Hurston of Baton Rouge; Dawson Johnson of Oakdale; Michael Johnstone of Lafayette; Nathan Matte of Church Point; Gavin Romero of Franklin; and Q’Vondric Williams of Alexandria will pursue training in Automotive Service . Tra’Niyah Batiste of Westwego; Diego Charles of Lafayette; Rylan Cowan of Ponchatoula; Katieana Fleming of Harvey; Roman Johnson of Natchitoches; Ariana Lopez of Harvey; Kyler Passman of Denham Springs; and William Rainey of Eunice were accepted into the upcoming Culinary Arts training program. The following three graduates are currently enrolled in the Culinary Arts training program at JCP: Austin Clark of Mount Hermon; Jakob Forbes of Watson; and Kyla Guillot of Kenner. Emmalee Arnold of Livingston; and Xander Carson will pursue certifications as Medical Assistants . Braydan Bellard of Lake Charles; Zackery Fontenot of Bastrop; Andrew Parham of Clinton; Jaiden Smith of Belle Chase; Sabastian Smith of Lacombe; and Ashton York of Plaquemine will pursue training in Welding .

The mission of the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program is to intervene in and reclaim the lives of 16 to 18-year-old adolescents, producing program graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline necessary in order to succeed as productive citizens. This second chance program offers young people an opportunity to improve their lives through participation in an innovative, alternative school.

