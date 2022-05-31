16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old was injured in a crash involving a tractor and a locomotive three miles north of Portageville.

The crash happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was driving a 2007 John Deere 8330 and failed to yield as it drove into the path of a GE Electric Locomotive.

The 16-year-old driver of the tractor was seriously injured, and the tractor was totaled.

The teen was transported by a private vehicle to a medical facility in Sikeston.

The train conductor was not hurt.

