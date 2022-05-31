1 dead in plane crash near Dacus Lake

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - One person is dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis says it happened east of Dacus Lake.

The crash happened east of the Mississippi River, in a portion of land that actually falls within Shelby County, Tennessee.

Airport officials confirmed the plane took off from General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis.

It’s the third plane crash in the Mid-South within a week. Friday, a crop duster crashed in Poinsett County. The pilot survived that crash.

On Saturday in Lawrence County, a plane crashed, killing the pilot.

