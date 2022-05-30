Advertisement

West Monroe PJ’s Coffee reserves table for fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

PJ's Coffee in West Monroe
PJ's Coffee in West Monroe(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One local coffee shop in West Monroe honored fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

As the staff at PJ’s Coffee served their regular coffee lovers on Monday, May 30, they took the time to reserve a table a table in honor of service members who have fallen, are currently missing and the ones who are missing.

The coffeehouse has given the display a formal name for this year’s initiative on Memorial Day: “Missing Man Table.”

The initiative recognizes the nation’s heroes and their families for their brave sacrifices.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the...
‘The Conjuring’ home sells for $1.5M, paranormal investigations continue
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse
Officer David Elahi (Courtesy: Sterlington Police Dept.)
Man convicted of killing Sterlington Police Sergeant David Elahi in 2016 could be set free as early as October
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
A sanitation worker loading trash into his garbage truck had a leg severed Monday morning (May...
Sanitation worker’s leg severed in Jefferson Parish distracted-driving crash, State Police say
A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
Louisiana State Police
Single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves Kenner man dead