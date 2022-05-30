West Monroe PJ’s Coffee reserves table for fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One local coffee shop in West Monroe honored fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

As the staff at PJ’s Coffee served their regular coffee lovers on Monday, May 30, they took the time to reserve a table a table in honor of service members who have fallen, are currently missing and the ones who are missing.

The coffeehouse has given the display a formal name for this year’s initiative on Memorial Day: “Missing Man Table.”

The initiative recognizes the nation’s heroes and their families for their brave sacrifices.

