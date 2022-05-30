Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves Kenner man dead

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Monday, May 30, claimed the life of the driver.

Troopers said Michael Wisecarver, 32, of Kenner, died in the crash on LA 431 near Valentine Road in the Prairieville area around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Dustin Dwight with LSP said the investigation so far shows Wisecarver was headed south on LA 431 in a 2020 Ford F-150 when he lost control in a curve. He added the truck then hit a ditch embankment and flipped.

Investigators said Wisecarver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck during the crash.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken from the driver and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the...
‘The Conjuring’ home sells for $1.5M, paranormal investigations continue
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse
Officer David Elahi (Courtesy: Sterlington Police Dept.)
Man convicted of killing Sterlington Police Sergeant David Elahi in 2016 could be set free as early as October
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
PJ's Coffee in West Monroe
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee reserves table for fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
A sanitation worker loading trash into his garbage truck had a leg severed Monday morning (May...
Sanitation worker’s leg severed in Jefferson Parish distracted-driving crash, State Police say
A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue