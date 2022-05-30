Northeast Louisiana man killed in Kansas crash

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A crash in Kansas has claimed the life of a young man from northeast Louisiana.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log, it happened on May 28, 2022, just after 3 p.m. in Russell County, which is in the central part of the state.

The deceased victim was identified as Aaron T. Bostick, 20, of Bastrop.

The crash narrative indicates that Bostick’s vehicle, a 1994 GMC, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 when it went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes of the interstate. It was then hit by another vehicle.

Although Bostick was wearing his seatbelt, he did not survive. No other injuries were reported, according to the crash log.

The following map shows the location of Russell County, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.