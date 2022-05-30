Advertisement

NELA Veterans Cemetery hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

Colonel Jim Jackson, who was shot down nine times in Vietnam, was the events keynote speaker.
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a ceremony at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetary, people in Northeast Louisiana celebrated Memorial Day by honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Army veteran Corporal Jim Jackson was the event’s keynote speaker. Jackson remembered those who were lost while he served during the Vietnam War.

“We pulled them out,” Corporal Jackson explained while recounting a rescue mission. “Three of them. Two of them were dead. One of them was still alive. But let me tell you this, folks, we didn’t leave an American there, and we never will.”

Cemetery Director Tim Johnson used the ceremony to unveil a new federal program to honor fallen soldiers. It’s an online platform with profiles for all soldiers buried in VA cemeteries.

“It has interactive features which allow families and friends to post tributes, upload images, share their veteran’s achievements and even more,” Johnson explained.

Colonel Jackson urged families to do more to honor our fallen soldiers, starting with the 90,000 who are missing or unidentified.

“There is a very strong outlook that we are going to try and find some of those,” said Jackson. “If you’ve got a veteran that you’ve misplaced, make sure you have registered your DNA.”

Jackson is also urging elected officials to invest in VA hospitals around the country. He says programs to improve affordable access to care are not working.

“I have been to Washington D.C. about ten times telling our Senators and Congressmen about what is going on in the VA,” said Jackson. “I, as a citizen and a veteran, know more about what’s going on in the VA system than our damn Gump Congressmen and Senators.”

To learn more about how to upload information for a veteran buried in a VA cemetery, visit va.gov/remember.

