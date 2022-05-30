Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of an early morning shooting on Monday, May 30.

According to SPD, the victim was found in the 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive, but the shooting actually happened in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue. The adult male victim says he was driving behind the Raceway on Hearne when an unknown vehicle passed him and began shooting towards his car.

That’s when he was shot in the hand. The victim also sustained injuries to his head and neck from shrapnel. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The victim told police after he was shot, he drove away, pulled onto the side of the road, then a passerby stopped and took him to a local hospital.

No other information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.