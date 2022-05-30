Advertisement

Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school

A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school. (Source: WCVB)
By Peter Eliopoulos
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) – A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school.

For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a homemade sign that reads, “Choose kindness always.”

Although the sign is simple, Mandile’s mission is not.

“That feeling of, you know, the world’s kind of beating you down and you’re looking for a little ray of hope, that’s all we’re trying to do,” Mandile said.

He’s now known to students as “the kindness guy” and has even brought teachers to tears.

Mandile’s daughter Jessica said bullying has recently gotten out of hand at the school, and her dad’s positive messages nearly bring her to tears.

Fellow parents are also feeling the love.

“[The students] have a hard day sometimes. So, if they see something positive, it’s good for them,” parent Renee Smith said.

Mandile said he has talked to the school’s principal about other ways to help, and he now has plans to read to students as well.

“We believe, you know, being kind, you can never make a mistake doing that, it’s always the right choice,” Mandile said.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the...
‘The Conjuring’ home sells for $1.5M, paranormal investigations continue
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse
Officer David Elahi (Courtesy: Sterlington Police Dept.)
Man convicted of killing Sterlington Police Sergeant David Elahi in 2016 could be set free as early as October
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school