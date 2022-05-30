Blue Star Mothers host a Sunset Memorial for the Gold Star Moms

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Blue Star Mothers host the first Sunset Memorial for the Gold Star Mothers at the American Legend in Monroe. Gold Star Mothers are the parents of fallen soldiers. Jill Puckett is the Mother of Jon Eric Bowman and in 2006, the 21-year-old Bowman served in Iraq, on the Quick Response Team.

While he and two other servicemen were driving to save other soldiers, the car hit a bomb and exploded. Puckett says it was a tragedy but she’s happy to know the Sunset Memorial is keeping his memory alive.

“It’s an awesome tribute because they know that it could’ve been their son. I’m thankful for the Blue Star Mothers who try to make our pain a little bit less,” said Jill Puckett.

Jayme Watson is the President of the Blue Star Mothers of NELA Chapter 6. She says it’s important to remember the fallen soldiers and to continue to call their names.

“They are so near and dear to my heart. We just can’t do enough for them, but we can show them all the honor they deserve, and their loved ones deserve,” she said.

The sound of Tapps played during the Sunset Memorial and the Blue Star Mothers called the names of 56 fallen servicemen and women from North Louisiana. Some family members became emotional as they heard the names of their loved ones being called.

“It’s unexplainable, it makes my heart feel so good to know that there are people out there that remember our loved ones, and their sacrifice. That’s important, very important they haven’t forgotten our loved ones, our fallen heroes,” said Puckett.

