LSP, Pointe Coupee detectives looking for clues after woman’s body found in Batchelor ditch

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) — Louisiana State Police along with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to find answers after a badly decomposing body of an unidentified female was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor.

Positive identification and notification to next of kin will take place once autopsy results come back, officials report.

Troopers were contacted by the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office in reference to the discovery of human remains found in a wooded area.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a man walking down the road noticed a foul smell and walked down into the ditch, where he found the body. He reported his discovery to authorities just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Technicians from Louisiana State Police Crime Lab helped detectives process the scene.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and detectives are working to see if foul play is involved after a badly decomposing body was found in a ditch on Highway 417 in Batchelor, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)

LSP detectives are the primary lead in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).

