Honoring soldiers and the families of those who sacrificed

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Northeast Louisiana Blue Star Moms gathered in West Monroe’s Antique Alley to read the names of the soldiers from the area who have died. During the gathering, a bell tolled 54 times to commemorate the soldiers.

One Gold Star mother, Gail Lindsey, clutches the photo of her son Air Force Cadet John “Jack” Lindsey who died in 2015. She said she feels that when the community gathers it makes a statement to their families.

“It’s very important for us, especially as the parents of, you know, of the fallen military to gather to know that they are remembered,” Lindsey said.

Yushonna Specks -- sibling of local fallen soldier, Corp. Christopher Grant -- said it shows members that the community also is there for them.

“It feels good to know that we’re not alone, basically, and you will see a lot in the world today, where people fall off, and just remembering isn’t shown as much,” Specks said. “So, each year, them doing it is very important and we’re very blessed to have them.”

Lindsay said that losing a child in a line of service gives her more reason to commemorate the holiday.

“Once you’ve lost a child, that is the reason for Memorial Day and I mean it is everything that we do,” Lindsay said. “That’s why we gather here.”

The families said that they all know the emotional hardship of a loved one being killed in battle and that they want to make sure the community understands and empathizes with the families of such soldiers.

“I think it’s important to have ceremonies like this so that every person understands why we have Memorial Day,” said Lindsay.

