A STEM program was held for K-12th grade students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University held a free STEM NOLA event earlier today. It’s a program that teaches minority students how to code technology at a young age. The event started in New Orleans but brought activities to GSU.

Learning how to program, and code technology can be a challenge for some students.

“Well, it really is a test of patience, because it’s really frustrating,” said Brielle Smart, a 5th-grade student.

She says, she loves technology, and although coding can be frustrating at times, it makes her happy when she conquers the challenge.

“I really do like robotics, I like robotics a lot. Well, I normally like that I get to animate it and code it. I have a lot of coding books, and I made a robot that was powered by the sun, the solar panel,” said Smart.

She is one of many students who love robotics. Jeremiah Simmons is heading to Richwood High School as a freshman, and he says today’s STEM NOLA event taught him how to ignite electricity.

“I learned how to make electricity, and circuits with a dragonfly. We had this dragonfly, and we had a battery, then when you put it together, it would vibrate,” he said.

The dragonfly was also able to spin around in circles. Plus, students played the piano powered by bananas. Meanwhile, a GSU engineering student saw the importance of teaching the younger generation STEM, and volunteered his Saturday morning to help out.

“I just wanted to volunteer and help the kids. I thought it would be something interesting and fun to do, to get kids on board with the STEM program, which is a big thing in the world. As they say, nerds run the world,” said Stephon Hardin, a GSU Engineering Tech.

The STEM NOLA Program Director, Dana Allen says, the event will come to Grambling several times this year, and each time, the children will learn how to program different types of robotics.

“STEM and technology are really powering the 21st century. So we want to get more minority students involved in these areas. We want to get more people in Silicone Valley, and more engineers. There’s been a decline in minorities in the STEM fields, so the more we engage them in the community, where they are, and bring STEM to them, the more likely we are to increase their chances of going into that field,” she said.

