State police host Child Safety Seat Check, teaches parents how to secure car seat for infant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Troop F offered tips for caregivers and parents on protection to keep children safe in their car seats on Saturday.

The Child Safety Seat Check event was held May 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the state police’s Child Passenger Safety Technician Course. The event took place at Sam’s Club in Monroe, and no appointment was necessary.

Two parents learned a couple of things about their baby’s seat that they didn’t know.

“He showed me how to actually work the seat belt. I did not know that if you pull the seat belt all the way out, it’ll restrain to keep your infant in. I was just putting the seat belt - and you know, it would have some slack in it. And that’s what we do not want. We don’t want any slack in those seat belts,” said Shelby Augustine, a mother in Monroe.

During Augustine’s pregnancy, she went online to watch videos on child passenger safety. Due to her son’s early arrival, she says the process of learning how to secure a car seat was kind of a rush.

“And you know before you leave the hospital, the nurses come by to show you how to strap your infant in to make sure they’re good to go. And that’s where we went, and as soon as we got outside, I just clipped him in and made sure it was sturdy, and that thing was in the middle, and I was like, okay, we’re good to go,” Augustine says.

According to state police, it is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives.

“These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out 4 child seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the great variety of child seats available, the great range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market. These misuses span all races, educational levels, and socioeconomic status.” - Louisiana State Police Troop F

LA State Police are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. State police say the services are free to ensure the safety of your child. Appointments can be made by calling 318-345-0000.

