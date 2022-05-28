Advertisement

Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Joshua Miller
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A driver involved in a crash that killed an urgent care nurse has been charged with negligent homicide, police say.

Kasandra Trahan, 48, of Carlyss, died after her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on Country Club Road in March, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The truck was driven by Joshua Cole Miller, 37, of Lake Charles.

Miller was arrested on Friday, May 27, and charged with negligent homicide in connection with the crash, according to LCPD. He was released Friday evening on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash claims life of Monroe man
Officer David Elahi (Courtesy: Sterlington Police Dept.)
Man convicted of killing Sterlington Police Sergeant David Elahi in 2016 could be set free as early as October
Alleged gang members Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan.
Alleged Monroe gang members, one on parole, indicted on federal charges
Nursing home ‘disturbance’ preceded fatal deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Infant son of parents who learned how to properly secure a car seat at Saturday's Child Safety...
State police host Child Safety Seat Check, teaches parents how to secure car seat for infant
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
After lawmaker fuels coverup claim on Ronald Greene case, La. governor’s office swings back