Volunteers placed 18,000 flags on servicemen and women burial sites

Vicksburg National Park is honoring fallen servicemen and women
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, MS. (KNOE) - Volunteers came out to Vicksburg National Military Park this morning to place nearly 18,000 flags on burial sites to honor the fallen heroes and their spouses.

Nearly 150 families, friends and children placed flags near headstones of the soldiers.

One volunteer said that she always feels overwhelmingly sad at the cemetery but also loves spending time honoring the fallen heroes.

“It’s very emotional but also an awe-inspiring thing to do,” Flanders said.

Jason Bennet, another volunteer, said he’s teaching his kids the importance of this holiday.

“My son asked on the way here why we were doing this,” Bennet said. “I told him we were remembering people who had fallen in battle, and I think it’s cool that we remember that.”

The Vicksburg National Military Park chief of interpretation, Brendan Wilson, said the soldiers were buried here in the late 1800′s and 13,000 of them are unknown soldiers.

He said that will always have an emotional impact on families.

“All the people who are buried here -- these are mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters,” Wilson said.” “They had families. They had lives.”

The flags will remain in the park through Memorial Day.

