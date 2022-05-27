Man convicted of killing Sterlington Police Sergeant David Elahi in 2016 could be set free as early as October

Sterlington, La. (KNOE) - A man convicted of killing a Sterlington police sergeant in 2016 could be released from prison as early as October.

Tracy Govan was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 but could be released as early as October 29 due to good behavior.

On July 3, 2016, Govan hit Sergeant David Elahi with his vehicle while Elahi was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 165.

Govan had alcohol in his system, but authorities were not able to determine if he was drunk at the time of the accident.

In a statement on Govan’s potential release, Elahi’s then-fiancé, Danna Parsley, said, “The family is disheartened by the news of Mr. Govan’s early release. We were given very little warning, and it comes as a bit of a shock to us all. Today, we feel the justice system has failed us.”

Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner says even if Govan’s time in prison may be coming to an end, he will have to deal with the pain he’s caused.

“The sentence he’s serving is a life sentence because he will never forget what he did,” Chief Bonner told KNOE. “He will never be able to pass another police officer without knowing what happened. He will never lay his head on his pillow with the last thought on his mind is what happened, what he did.”

Chief Bonner, whose uncle was killed in the line of duty as a Morehouse Parish sheriff’s deputy in the 1980s, says that the law should be changed for those convicted of killing police officers.

“I think if you get per se 15 years, you should do the 15 years,” Bonner said. “I don’t think good time and time-and-a-half should be applied in the death of an officer.”

Parsley adds, “We plan to use our experience to change the way these cases are handled in the future. The legislation needs to change and now is the time.”

