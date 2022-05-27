Advertisement

Judge ‘appalled and disgusted’ over imposter Facebook account scheme

Judge Trudy White (Source: 19th JDC)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 19th Judicial District judge says her office is investigating an imposter Facebook account that she believes has sent personal messages to others while pretending to be her.

A viewer provided WAFB with copies of direct messages appearing to be from Judge Trudy White. The messages show a conversation in which the so called ‘imposter’ account asks for payment in exchange for recommending the viewer to a grant program.

“I am appalled and disgusted that someone would create this ‘imposter’ account and send messages such as the ones provided to me, purporting to be me,” said White. “My office is in the process of engaging Facebook security to assist me in shutting down this “imposter” account and hopefully identifying the individual(s) responsible for creating that account and sending those messages.”

White provided links to two Facebook accounts she says are official. They include a personal account, which White says she has not used since 2014 and an account created in 2020 during her campaign for judge.

The Better Business Bureau recommends social media users avoid these accounts by asking specific and strategic questions to confirm you are actually talking to someone you know.

“If your ‘friend’ can’t give you straight answers, leave the conversation, block them and then change your Facebook settings as well as your password,” the BBB suggests.

The BBB also suggests keeping an eye on your friends list to avoid falling victim to an imposter account.

“If you’ve gotten a friend request from someone you think is already your friend, check your friends list to see if this could be a duplicate, fake account,” BBB experts said.

The BBB says you should also report fake profiles, compromised accounts, and spam message.

