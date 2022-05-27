Advertisement

Grocery prices are up on everything but rotisserie chicken - here’s why

Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Although most food prices have shot up over the past few months, the prices of rotisserie chickens are holding steady.

Other chicken products, including eggs, have become noticeably more expensive. However, retailers such as Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club aren’t budging on their rotisserie chickens.

According to analysts, there’s a strategy to this move, for consumers to come in for a rotisserie chicken and then also buy other items to go with the bird.

Most companies see rotisserie chicken as a loss leader, meaning they may lose money on it, but hope to make up some of that with sales of other products in the store.

