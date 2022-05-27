Advertisement

Fiery crash shuts down Hwy. 80 in west Shreveport

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shut down following a fiery crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place at Hwy. 80 at I-20.

Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 3 are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing home ‘disturbance’ preceded fatal deputy-involved shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Alleged gang members Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan.
Alleged Monroe gang members, one on parole, indicted on federal charges
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Police lights
Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting

Latest News

Man killed in two-car crash north of Farmerville
Four dead in fiery crash on I-12
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Collision Course: A look at the most dangerous intersections in Ouachita Parish
Serious wreck on Hwy. 165-S and Winnsboro Rd.
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
I-20 to drop to one lane for road repairs