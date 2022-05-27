Fiery crash shuts down Hwy. 80 in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shut down following a fiery crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place at Hwy. 80 at I-20.

Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 3 are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.