Fatal crash claims life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash from May 26, 2022 that involved two cars on Louisiana Highway 617 south of Louisiana Highway 838. The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Prince L. Sparks of Monroe.

LSP said this: “The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driven by Sparks, entered the roadway from a private driveway and failed to yield to a southbound 2013 Ford F-250. As a result, the Ford collided with the Nissan.

“Sparks, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner. The driver of the Ford, who also was restrained, did not sustain any injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

“Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

“In 2022, Troop F has investigated 11 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 13 fatalities.”

