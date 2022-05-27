Advertisement

Caddo Middle Magnet student to compete in national spelling bee

Sahil Sachin Thorat, 12
Sahil Sachin Thorat, 12(Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!

Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!

The competition takes place in National Harbor, Md. and includes 234 spellers from across the U.S. and around the globe. You can watch the spelling bee on the ION channel, or you can stream live coverage on on ION Plus and Bounce XL.

Competition schedule:

  • Preliminaries - Thursday, May 31
  • Quarterfinals - Wednesday, June 1 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Semi-finals - Wednesday, June 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 pm.
  • Finals - Thursday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For a full list on contestants and to see the spelling bee rules, click here.

