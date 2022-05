MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a new puppy at The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NELA brought Magnolia, a recent rescue.

Someone driving in a rural area of Ouachita Parish noticed a kennel on the side of the road. Magnolia was inside. She will soon be available for adoption.

