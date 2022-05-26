Advertisement

Westlake woman arrested after ‘major welts and red marks’ found on legs of 2-year-old

Jodi Moen, 21, was arrested on one count of cruelty to a juveniles after 'major welts and red...
Jodi Moen, 21, was arrested on one count of cruelty to a juveniles after 'major welts and red marks' were found on the legs of a 2-year-old, according to information from the Westlake Police Department. Bond was set at $75,000.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - “Major welts and red marks” on the legs of a 2-year-old have led to the arrest of a Westlake woman, authorities said.

The Westlake Police Department received a complaint about the marks on the boy’s legs on Friday, May 20, according to information from the police department.

Jodi Moen, 21, admitted to slapping the child for punishment, according to the information.

She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 24 for one count of cruelty to a juveniles. Bond was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanson Center for Youth - Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia
7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth
Police lights
Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Two Marshalls at the Monroe City Council Meeting
Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

The White House announced a $33 million investment through President Biden’s infrastructure law...
163 orphaned oil wells on federal lands in Louisiana to be cleaned up
(SOURCE: KNOE)
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
Twin cities win ‘cleanest city’ awards
Louisiana State Capitol
Moody’s raises Louisiana’s bond credit rating after 6 years