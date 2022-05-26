Westlake woman arrested after ‘major welts and red marks’ found on legs of 2-year-old

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - “Major welts and red marks” on the legs of a 2-year-old have led to the arrest of a Westlake woman, authorities said.

The Westlake Police Department received a complaint about the marks on the boy’s legs on Friday, May 20, according to information from the police department.

Jodi Moen, 21, admitted to slapping the child for punishment, according to the information.

She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 24 for one count of cruelty to a juveniles. Bond was set at $75,000.

