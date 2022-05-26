Advertisement

Twin cities win ‘cleanest city’ awards

(KNOE)
By CJ Sartor
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Garden Club Federation named both Monroe and West Monroe “cleanest city” in their respective divisions this morning.

There are 10 divisions for awards and only nine cities were selected this year.

West Monroe’s mayor, Stacy Mitchell, was presented West Monroe’s award in the city council chamber. Monroe’s mayor, Friday Ellis, was presented his city’s award just an hour later in the mayor’s executive conference room outer chamber.

Another announcement is expected this afternoon about Marion, Louisiana’s participation in the contest.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanson Center for Youth - Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia
7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth
Two Marshalls at the Monroe City Council Meeting
Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police lights
Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

(SOURCE: KNOE)
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
Louisiana State Capitol
Moody’s raises Louisiana’s bond credit rating after 6 years
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin