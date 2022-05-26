Twin cities win ‘cleanest city’ awards

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Garden Club Federation named both Monroe and West Monroe “cleanest city” in their respective divisions this morning.

There are 10 divisions for awards and only nine cities were selected this year.

West Monroe’s mayor, Stacy Mitchell, was presented West Monroe’s award in the city council chamber. Monroe’s mayor, Friday Ellis, was presented his city’s award just an hour later in the mayor’s executive conference room outer chamber.

Another announcement is expected this afternoon about Marion, Louisiana’s participation in the contest.

