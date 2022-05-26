Talking to children about mass shootings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Parents may wonder if they need to talk to their children about the school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas. KNOE’s Alyssa Azzara spoke to parents and a counselor about how to approach the topic.

Sgt. CJ Beck with West Monroe Police is not only a police officer, he’s also a counselor. He said when something like a school mass shooting happens, it’s important to talk to your children about it.

“It’s just listening to your child, they know what their child is feeling and to answer the child’s questions directly, and with compassion,” said Beck.

Beck said it depends on the age of your child, but parents should approach the conversations gently and with honesty.

Tara Daniel spoke to her three children about the mass shooting in Texas.

“I sat them down and said boys this is what happened, it’s really sad, it happened in Texas, these 19 children, a bad guy came into their school and shot them and they said oh okay, and I said do you guys know what to do in a situation like that?” said Daniel.

Daniel said she taught them how to dial 911, stay calm, and listen to their teacher if a “bad guy” were ever to come to their school. Another parent, Reba Powell, said she plans to talk to her children about the massacre.

“Do you know what you need to do during a school shooting? Where do you need to go, what happens if you’re in the bathroom?” explained Powell.

10-year-old Vierre Martin said talking with his father about safety measures his school has in place, made him feel better.

“Our school goes through lockdown drills and stuff like that, we also carry hard books in our hands for protection if someone were to break in even though the doors are locked,” said Martin.

Beck said if you don’t discuss it with your child, they’re going to find out about it from someone else. He said you know your child best, and there are different ways you can talk to them about it.

“I would probably have my child draw a card or write a note, maybe get some of their friends involved or the school involved, to send to the people that are victims, to let them know that people are out there thinking about them and caring for them, and this will also be a way for my child and me to have a conversation about what’s going on, the dangers going on, and also talk about the good things in the world and the good people that come together,” said Beck.

Beck said it’s important not to scare your child, but to have an open dialogue with them.

