Residents complain about dirty water in Clayton

Mayor Wilbert Washington says the discoloration is from a new treatment chemical, but the water is safe to drink.
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Clayton say that they are fed up with brown water, but the mayor says it’s only temporary, and the water is safe to use.

“I do not cook or drink Clayton water,” said Juanita Smith, a resident of Clayton. “It’s pretty hard to get in it to take a bath, but I have to. This has been ongoing since the weekend of Easter with hardly any reprieve.”

Clayton Mayor Wilbert Washington said he’s unaware of any long-term problems with the water but did acknowledge that residents are seeing some discoloration.

“Over the weekend, we had an issue where we needed to adjust the chemical levels that we were putting into the water to make sure we were staying in compliance with state regulations,” Mayor Washington told KNOE.

Washington said the addition of a water treatment chemical has clouded the water, but it should be gone by the weekend.

“The adjustment on the chemical caused some discoloration,” Washington said. “However, we have worked that out, and we have it at the rights levels, and the water is clearing up. It should be clear in a day or so.”

The mayor also wants to stress that although the water may appear unsafe, there is no harmful dirt or bacteria in it.

“All of our samples that have gone to the state are coming back passing with state levels, and all of the certifications say that the water is safe,” Washington said.

Mayor Washington said if residents do see problems, they should contact town hall.

