Nursing home ‘disturbance’ preceded fatal deputy-involved shooting

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - New information released by Louisiana State Police reveals some details about Wednesday’s deputy-involved shooting in Winn Parish.

According to a news release issued on May 26, the suspect killed in the incident was identified as Abe Banks, 53, of Jonesboro.

LSP said Banks was fleeing law enforcement after “a disturbance at the Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro,” which is in Jackson Parish. They did not say what the disturbance was. A chase into Winn Parish ensued.

The news release said the man’s vehicle suffered “a mechanical failure and stopped in the roadway.” They say Banks did not comply with commands and shots were fired. Banks later died.

Despite happening in Winn Parish, LSP said that “the incident involved the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

The full release is reproduced below.

**UPDATE**Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Winn Parish

**On May 25, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m. the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) requested that the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) investigate a deputy-involved shooting. The incident involved the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) and occurred on U.S. Highway 167 near Dodson. Detectives from LSP BOI responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that deputies with JPSO responded to a disturbance at the Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro. As deputies approached the facility, they observed the suspect operating a vehicle that was leaving the scene. The suspect was later identified as 53-year-old Abe Banks of Jonesboro. Deputies attempted to stop Banks, but he refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued south on U.S. Highway 167 into Winn Parish. During the pursuit, Banks’ vehicle had a mechanical failure and stopped in the roadway.

As deputies approached the vehicle, Banks did not comply with the deputies’ commands. During the incident, shots were fired and Banks was struck. Banks sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. This remains an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

See below for the original news release on May 25, 2022.

Winn Parish – On May 25, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m. detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting involving the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 167 near Dodson.

One subject is deceased.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available. Motorists should find an alternate route if traveling through the area.

