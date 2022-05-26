NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish NAACP and parent of an inmate are reacting to the violence at Swanson.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 25, 2022.

RELATED STORY: 7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth

A new facility is under construction, which is designed to reduce the violence.

The mother of an inmate at Swanson, Toni Giarrusso, wants better communication between the staff and families of inmates at the correctional center.

“For instance, today, I think somebody should’ve notified all of us. Or at least e-mailed - something; that.. you know... something that big had happened there,” says Giarrusso.

The NAACP wants an opportunity to better reform the facility through teaching inmates about discipline, behavior and consequences.

“Nothing happens overnight. But, we’ve been able to gradually go in and show that we’re engaged in it. We partner with them - partnership with them; from day one when we did a stand on the violence there,” says NAACP of Ouachita Parish President Rev. Ambrose Douzart.

Douzart told KNOE that the Office of Juvenile Justice needs to ensure new hires feel comfortable and safe in their jobs.

“Rather than have a return rate of fast-in, fast-out with those with their current hire. We’ve got to get in first a feel of confidence and security. Because I’ve gotten a report that the moment we hire some, the faster they exit the door,” Douzart said.

NAACP leaders say a technique called the “Missouri Model” is being implemented in the center. A committee of this model will give the inmates classes on behavior, discipline, consequences and ways to further their education.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.