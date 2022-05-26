Advertisement

Man accused of online solicitation of minor at Vidalia hotel

Woodrow "Woody" Robinson
Woodrow "Woody" Robinson(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A man staying at a Vidalia hotel was accused of online solicitation of a minor.

Woodrow “Woody” Robinson, 33, of Gibson was arrested on a charge of computer aided solicitation of a minor. Here is what the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office released about it.

“On Wednesday May 25, 2022, CPSO Cyber Unit Detectives began an investigation into an adult subject who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. The subject was determined to be staying the night at a Vidalia hotel while traveling, when he initiated chat conversations online. During the chats, the subject engaged in conversation which was sexual in nature and also made plans to smoke narcotics with the minor upon meeting. In addition, he had convinced the minor to run away from home, stay the night at the hotel and return to North Louisiana with him the following morning. However, upon leaving the hotel on Thursday morning, the subject was met by CPSO deputies and taken into custody without incident.”

The CPSO would like to remind parents to keep an eye on their children’s online activities. They said that they encourage parents to monitor online activity, which can be done through parental control apps. Parents can also simply do daily inspections on the devices their children use.

