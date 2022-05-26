Advertisement

Louisiana Treasury mails out unclaimed property checks

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is reminding residents that 27,125 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today, May 26, 2022, following a data match to update addresses with LA Department of Revenue.

These checks will be mailed out to every parish in the state.

If you get a check in your mailbox from the Louisiana Department of Treasury within the next week, it is real money and you can cash it right away.

If you don’t receive a check, you may still be owed unclaimed money. You can go to LaCashClaim.org to check your name and file a claim.

