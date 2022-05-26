MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana is one of the worst states for young drivers, according to a study from Forbes Advisors. Also, the fatality rate among drivers 15 to 20 years old, is 41 percent higher than the national average.

The study also shows that insurance rates for young drivers are twice, the national average coming in at five thousand dollars a year. Officials blame some of that on distracted driving.

“A lot of the reasons young people have accidents or crashes, are because they are on their cell phones, eating, have too many passengers in the car, and grooming,” said Susan Mitchell, the NELA Highway Safety Regional Coordinator.

She says, drowsiness and impaired driving also play a part in car crashes among teens.

“It was a really bad year, last year, we reached 1,000 fatalities in Louisiana. So far, I believe we are at 231 if I remember correctly,” said Mitchell.

She says parents should always stress to their young adults, the importance of wearing a seat belt, and eliminating being distracted while driving.

“Distracting driving right now is an epidemic, in Louisiana and all over the United States. It really is, if you look at the statistics on distracted driving. So I really feel like young drivers might not have enough experience. So we have to do everything we can to educate them with driver education, parents working with the students, and students understanding these things can happen,” said Mitchell.

While the report focused on young drivers, The Department of Transportation says, three people died in crashes per day in 2020. Mitchell says the state had the highest fatality rate last year since 2013.

Mitchell says parents should also take time to work with their children outside of driver’s schools to keep them safe on the roads.

