The Louisiana Department of Health says the number of people drowning is rising

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health says child and infant drownings are on the rise as summer temperatures continue to climb and water activities return and families need to know safety tips.

According to the LDH, more than 70 percent of children are unsupervised at the pools, which leads to deaths. They are urging families to teach their kids water safety and how to swim.

“We had the young person who drowned here and three drownings in New Orleans, so we want to address it before Memorial Day when we normally start talking about water safety,” said Martha Whyte, the LDH Regional Medical Director for Public Health.

She said 2020 was the deadliest year of drownings in the state’s history. Recent studies show that more than 90 percent of children can’t swim, and it’s the leading cause of death.

In West Monroe, the Wellness Center offers swim lessons to help prevent child and infant drownings.

“It is vital to teaching them safety around the pool and stroke mechanics and water safety and what to do if you’re around the pool if someone is in the pool,” said Krystal Farnell. “You know we want to teach them if a friend is in the pool, we don’t jump in to save them. We find an adult.”

She said they offer two-week lessons to children for $100 and private lessons to everyone for $35 per session. She said you don’t have to be a member of the Wellness Center to take the classes.

“Another thing we have is a swimming refresher course. So that’s Memorial Day week, and it’s just for those kids who have had swimming lessons before but they are just a little anxious to get back into the water,” said Farnell.

Whyte recommended adults take someone with them when they’re swimming or fishing.

