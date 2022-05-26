Advertisement

Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting

By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a shooting involving northeast Louisiana law enforcement.

Scant details were released by Louisiana State Police on Wednesday night. They say the shooting happened on U.S. Highway 167 near Dodson in Winn Parish.

LSP says their detectives began investigating the shooting death shortly after 5 p.m., on May 25.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deputy-involved shooting involved the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LSP said the investigation is still active as of 8 p.m.

