Advertisement

Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. A crew was dispatched early Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the ship, which is now docked in Norfolk, Virginia, to investigate a chemical smell and passengers feeling ill, according to a report the Coast Guard received.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says a painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann says the Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the Carnival Magic ship on Thursday.

He says no one was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a written statement, Carnival said some passengers were affected by the odor from an outside painting project and were aided by crew members.

Carnival says all passengers have now disembarked in Norfolk as planned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanson Center for Youth - Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia
7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth
Police lights
Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Two Marshalls at the Monroe City Council Meeting
Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany,...
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he ‘deflated’ stock price
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
Hunters Devin Cockrell (left) and Drik Carr (right) expressed concern over a local game...
Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour