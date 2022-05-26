Advertisement

Alleged Monroe gang members, one on parole, indicted on federal charges

Alleged gang members Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan.
Alleged gang members Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan.(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two men reported to be gang members in Monroe have been indicted on federal gun and drug charges.

The indictments were handed up on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The men were identified as Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan as detailed in the following news release from MPD:

“On May 25, 2022, a Federal Grand Jury indicted two alleged Monroe gang members on illegal gun and drug charges.

Jacob Criner was indicted on the federal charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; he is facing up to 10 years in jail.

Jaishadion Sullivan was indicted on the federal charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of CDS with the Intent to Distribute; he is facing up to 10 years in jail plus additional time for the CDS charge.

Both indictments stem from separate arrests earlier this year. Sullivan has prior arrests including a Second-Degree Murder charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 5 years in jail. He was on parole at the time of his March 2022 arrest that resulted in the current Federal Charges. Both are currently in the Ouachita Correctional Center.”

