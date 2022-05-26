500 American flags to be given away in Geismar, how you can help our nation’s heroes overseas

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - We are taking extra time throughout the day to honor our veterans from past and present.

You can join us at WAFB and First American Bank and Trust as we celebrate the American Spirit by giving away 3′x5′ American Flags.

It’s happening at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the First American Bank and Trust branch in Geismar.

Stop by First American Bank and Trust in Geismar to pick up yours.

We we will pass out free flags to the first 500 people. We will also be collecting used flags and members of the local VFW and boy scouts will give those flags the proper retirement services.

BR Soldier Outreach is also continuing to honor our nation’s heroes buy supplying packages overseas. They said their shelves are currently empty and they need your help.

Officials said they had 1,244 requests for the May shipment, which marked the largest request in BRSO history.

They were only able to fill 738 bags from their stocked inventory, so they have 506 bags to go. BRSO always checked off all requests from troops and now we are calling all out there to help them meet this goal.

Go to www.brsoldieroutreach.com or Facebook.com/brsoldieroutreach.

You can pre-register for the flag giveaway here .

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.