Advertisement

10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins, Josh Lucca and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – The 10th smallest baby in the world to survive has reached a major milestone – Haleigh Shadrick is graduating from high school.

According to WFIE, Haleigh was born three months prematurely, weighing only 10.9 ounces.

She spent months in intensive care. She has cerebral palsy, mild hearing loss, pervasive developmental disorder and a feeding disorder that delayed her growth.

Despite the challenges, Haleigh, now 22 years old and 62 lbs., has earned her high school diploma.

“We hate to see her leave because we know she’s safe here and things have been great here,” her mother Leslie Shadrick said. “We’re also proud to be able to move on to the next step.”

When Haleigh was born, her parents hoped she could serve as a symbol of hope for other premature babies, WFIE reports.

They said their daughter started out as a miracle and continues to be a blessing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanson Center for Youth - Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia
7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth
Two Marshalls at the Monroe City Council Meeting
Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police lights
Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
(SOURCE: KNOE)
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
NAACP and mother of a Swanson inmate reacts to overnight brawl at facility
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
A horse that fell into a Florida pond is rescued and is expected to make a full recovery.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Horse rescued from drowning in deep pond