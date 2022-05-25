Advertisement

Taylor Young and Steele Netterville’s special friendship drives them to success

The dynamic senior duo has built a unique friendship over the last four years and they are ready for their last ride together in the postseason
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’ve been to the Love Shack in the past four seasons, you’ve certainly heard the names of Taylor Young and Steele Netterville. The senior duo has been together since they were freshman and the bond they have built over that time has driven them to be some of the best athletes in the nation at their respected positions.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Two brothers were arguing over a T-shirt when a little girl was shot and killed.
2-year-old girl killed, 2 men hurt in shooting amid family T-shirt argument, authorities say
Prairion Bayou Recreation Area
Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish
Two Marshalls at the Monroe City Council Meeting
Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan
Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says

Latest News

cedar creek football
Cedar Creek welcomes new head coach
boxing in monroe
West Monroe Boxing Club hosts Louisiana State Games Amateur Boxing Championships
Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) shoots the ball in the second half of a WNBA...
Minnesota Lynx to retire LSU legend Seimone Augustus number 33
trey holly
Trey Holly commits to LSU