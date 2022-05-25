Taylor Young and Steele Netterville’s special friendship drives them to success
The dynamic senior duo has built a unique friendship over the last four years and they are ready for their last ride together in the postseason
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’ve been to the Love Shack in the past four seasons, you’ve certainly heard the names of Taylor Young and Steele Netterville. The senior duo has been together since they were freshman and the bond they have built over that time has driven them to be some of the best athletes in the nation at their respected positions.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.