Selecting a Color Palette for your Home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to select a color palette for the home.

A good rule of thumb is to Only Select 3 Paint Colors:

Select a Light color, a Dark Color, and a medium to light coordinating Color

Make sure all 3 colors compliment each other

Use one of your interior colors for an exterior color at your home

