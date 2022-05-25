Selecting a Color Palette for your Home
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to select a color palette for the home.
A good rule of thumb is to Only Select 3 Paint Colors:
Select a Light color, a Dark Color, and a medium to light coordinating Color
Make sure all 3 colors compliment each other
Use one of your interior colors for an exterior color at your home
