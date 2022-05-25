Advertisement

Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo x Ritz."(Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Two brothers were arguing over a T-shirt when a little girl was shot and killed.
2-year-old girl killed, 2 men hurt in shooting amid family T-shirt argument, authorities say
Prairion Bayou Recreation Area
Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish
Two Marshalls at the Monroe City Council Meeting
Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan
Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary
Congresswoman Julia Letlow
Rep. Julia Letlow reacts to increased calls for gun control following Uvalde shooting
Rep. Julia Letlow reacts to increased calls for gun control following Uvalde shooting
Rep. Julia Letlow reacts to increased calls for gun control following Uvalde shooting