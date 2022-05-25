NELA Pastors condemn actions of SBC leaders after scathing report

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Guidepost Solutions released a report on May 22 after a seven-month investigation concluded about the mishandling of cases by Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders. Over 700 claims of sexual abuse were ignored after individuals came forward regarding actions from members of churches in the SBC.

The report was requested at the last meeting of the SBC by representatives of the church.

Pastors from Monroe are upset at how these issues were handled.

Bill Dye, the lead pastor at North Monroe Baptist Church, says the leaders’ actions are a travesty.

“Very frustrated with our leadership because, by all outward signs, it appears they put the needs of the institution over the needs of the individual, and, you know, we expected more from them,” said Dye.

Jarrod Hawthorne, the pastor for The Crossing Church in Monroe, says that these actions oppose the church’s teachings.

“Setting itself up in a position to allow abuse to happen and not bring it to the light, but in fact covering it up to protect people in power to protect, agendas to protect themselves when we’re called to give our lives away for the good of others,” said Hawthorne. “There are definitely voices and people who care about this being fully brought to the light and dealt with as thoroughly as possible so that this never happens again.”

Other pastors in the area have come out condemning the actions.

Tim Spencer, the Executive Pastor at First West Baptist in West Monroe, reacted to the findings in an email:

“The results of this investigation are heartbreaking and infuriating. Seeing former senior leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention place the protection of an institution over the protection of children and the care for survivors is maddening. Our hope and expectation is with new senior leadership, heartfelt repentance and transparency, and the strong resolve of those in the SBC who are willing to do what’s right regardless of the cost, the SBC will vigorously commit to ensure this never happens again.”

Hawthorne believes that the solutions provided in the report are a good start.

“Making sure there is a convention-wide known database of people who have perpetuated these sins and abused people. Processes and programs are in place to care for those who’ve been abused. Helping pastors to be trained and how to care for those who abuse, and how to find local counselors and their various cities,” said Hawthorne.

Many pastors and leaders in the area hope that there is a resolution when the annual SBC meeting gathers in Anaheim, CA on June 14, 2022.

