In the Kitchen: Ranch Chicken and Bacon Kabob

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share a delicious recipe perfect for backyard barbecues: Ranch Chicken and Bacon Kabobs.

1# Chicken tenders (cut in cubes)

1# Sausage (cut in 1/2 inch piece rounds)

4 Slices of Bacon (cut in 2 inch pieces, place on plate and heat for 1.45 min

1/2 onion, bell pepper(different colors if possible) cut in 1/2 inch cubes

Salt /pepper to taste

3 Tbsp Ranch Dressing Mix

1 cup Sour Cream

1 tsp Hot Sauce

Mix these three (3) ingredients together in a bowl then pour into ziplock bag

Place chicken and sausage in bag and allow to marinate for at least 30 min.

Arrange veggies, bacon, chicken, & sausage on 6 inch skewer based on your preference. (Fold bacon in half and put on skewer next to chicken)

Cook in air fryer for 8-10 min turning half way through cooking process.

Enjoy!

