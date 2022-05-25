In the Kitchen: Ranch Chicken and Bacon Kabob
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share a delicious recipe perfect for backyard barbecues: Ranch Chicken and Bacon Kabobs.
1# Chicken tenders (cut in cubes)
1# Sausage (cut in 1/2 inch piece rounds)
4 Slices of Bacon (cut in 2 inch pieces, place on plate and heat for 1.45 min
1/2 onion, bell pepper(different colors if possible) cut in 1/2 inch cubes
Salt /pepper to taste
3 Tbsp Ranch Dressing Mix
1 cup Sour Cream
1 tsp Hot Sauce
Mix these three (3) ingredients together in a bowl then pour into ziplock bag
Place chicken and sausage in bag and allow to marinate for at least 30 min.
Arrange veggies, bacon, chicken, & sausage on 6 inch skewer based on your preference. (Fold bacon in half and put on skewer next to chicken)
Cook in air fryer for 8-10 min turning half way through cooking process.
Enjoy!
