Cedar Creek welcomes new head coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe and La Tech player, Steven Ensminger Jr. takes over the Cedar Creek football program for the 2022-2023 season. Ensminger was formally the quarterbacks coach at Ruston before taking the job with the Cougars. Players are already welcoming their new coach, including 3 star recruit AJ Thomas.

