90-year-old loves her job so much she’s been working there 41 years

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

A 90-year-old woman who works at a nursing home in Bastrop is living proof. She’s been working there for 41 years!

Bessie Potter is known by some of her co-workers as the queen of Lagniappe Nursing Home.

When asked whether that was really her title, she said, “I don’t know, they say so!”

Potter says she loves working at the nursing home because it keeps her healthy.

“I love it. This is my second home,” she said.

Perhaps one of the reasons it’s her second home is because she gets to work with her daughter, Gloria Reynolds.

“I started here when I was 17 in my school program, and she actually trained me to be a CNA.”

Potter is the head supervisor of laundry and housekeeping and she’s actually Reynolds’ boss.

“It’s fun most of the time. You know, sometimes it’s a mother-daughter thing but most of the time we get along great.”

Reynolds says her mom is a huge inspiration to her co-workers, but especially to their entire family.

“She is one of the most awesome people I’ve ever met. She has lived a rough life, she gave us a great life, and there were five of us, she’s better off than most of her children. I mean, she has three that are already deceased and she just keeps ongoing.”

At 90-years-young, Potter doesn’t plan on leaving work anytime soon.

“I’m going to retire one of these days when I can’t walk, can’t see, or something.”

Potter just turned 90-on Sunday.

They celebrated by throwing her a big surprise party at the nursing home, surrounded by people who love her.

