7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Swanson Center for Youth took some heavy damage during a fight Wednesday morning. That fight led to the arrests of seven people, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The following news release issued by MPD explains what they believe happened

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to Swanson Correctional Center for Youth in reference to a disturbance. The initial investigation showed that several inmates were involved in a fight inside one of the dorms at the Correctional Center. During the fight, inmates jammed and barricaded doors preventing people from entering. A Correctional Officer was inside the Dorm at the time of the incident and was threatened with violence if he tried to exit the area.

With the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, control was gained inside the dorm and 7 inmates were taken into custody. Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia, who were all over 18 years of age, were removed from the facility and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for Criminal Damage to Property and False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon. The four other Juveniles remained at the facility with charges pending. No injuries were reported, however, inmates caused over $35,000 in damage to the dorm during the incident.

Swanson Center for Youth is part of the Louisiana juvenile justice system.

