Advertisement

7 arrested, $35k in damage caused in fight at Swanson Center for Youth

Swanson Center for Youth - Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia
Swanson Center for Youth - Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia(Source: KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Swanson Center for Youth took some heavy damage during a fight Wednesday morning. That fight led to the arrests of seven people, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The following news release issued by MPD explains what they believe happened

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to Swanson Correctional Center for Youth in reference to a disturbance. The initial investigation showed that several inmates were involved in a fight inside one of the dorms at the Correctional Center.   During the fight, inmates jammed and barricaded doors preventing people from entering.  A Correctional Officer was inside the Dorm at the time of the incident and was threatened with violence if he tried to exit the area.

With the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, control was gained inside the dorm and 7 inmates were taken into custody.  Jakwon Prince, Datreyveus Manuel, and Michael Pradia, who were all over 18 years of age, were removed from the facility and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for Criminal Damage to Property and False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon.  The four other Juveniles remained at the facility with charges pending.  No injuries were reported, however, inmates caused over $35,000 in damage to the dorm during the incident.

Swanson Center for Youth is part of the Louisiana juvenile justice system.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Prairion Bayou Recreation Area
Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish
Two brothers were arguing over a T-shirt when a little girl was shot and killed.
2-year-old girl killed, 2 men hurt in shooting amid family T-shirt argument, authorities say
Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Pastors are frustrated over how Southern Baptist Convention leaders handled past sexual abuse...
NELA Pastors condemn actions of SBC leaders after scathing report
Selecting a Color Palette for Your Home
Selecting a Color Palette for your Home
Ranch Chicken and Bacon Kabobs
In the Kitchen: Ranch Chicken and Bacon Kabob
Selecting a Color Palette for Your Home
Selecting a Color Palette for your Home