Zoo Buddies: Baby Bobcats

Zoo Buddies: Baby Bobcats
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We are so excited about the animal we have this week adorable baby bobcats! They are brand new to the zoo.

This is a sneak peak for everybody because they won’t be on exhibit for quite a while until they’re able to be on their own. They’re on Ninny Bottles right now they’re approximately anywhere from 15 to 17 days old.

The zoo is just so happy to have them as ambassador animals for their species in the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit.

