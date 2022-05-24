Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman on Tuesday.

Authorities say 18-year-old Latimius Washington was apprehended and arrested on Winn Street in Jackson.

He is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and drive-by shooting.

On January 13, 2022, Coleman was killed on Ellis Avenue Plaza after stopping at T-Mobile to pay a phone bill.

Raven Coleman (Family)

