Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman on Tuesday.
Authorities say 18-year-old Latimius Washington was apprehended and arrested on Winn Street in Jackson.
He is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and drive-by shooting.
On January 13, 2022, Coleman was killed on Ellis Avenue Plaza after stopping at T-Mobile to pay a phone bill.
