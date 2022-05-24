Resolution to study higher education tenure policies passes Legislature

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe State Senator wants to see if colleges and universities are trying to shape students’ political views.

A resolution authored by Senator Stewart Cathey passed the Legislature on May 23. It creates a task force to study higher education tenure policies.

“I have learned that it’s best to bring on meaningful change after having an honest thought-out conversation, and that’s what I’m hoping to do with this resolution,” Cathey told KNOE.

ULM Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Marc Arant says faculty with six years of experience are eligible for tenure, but it doesn’t mean a job for life.

“We want to make certain that the professor has the ability within reason to challenge their students appropriately so she can move the students’ thought processes to new levels without fear of reprisal,” explained Dr. Arant.

The resolution cites concerns professors are using their courses to influence students politically or religiously.

“I think that people are seriously concerned about the direction that professors are taking in higher education institutions for sure,” said Cathey.

Dr. Arant says he’s never seen that in his 20-year career.

“In some cases, faculty will go in when presenting their material, expose students to other viewpoints, and may stress those viewpoints,” said Dr. Arant. “Some of those students that are not used to hearing that may assume that’s indoctrination.”

Arant adds tenure is not a reward for teaching a particular ideology, but rather an acknowledgment of a professor’s contributions to the university.

“How well do you get along with your students, your colleagues,” said Arant. “How well do you work with your academic leadership? A tenure decision is really a citizenship decision.”

Dr. Arant adds that ULM fully supports the review and is confident that lawmakers will see why tenure is necessary once it’s complete.

